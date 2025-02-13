Entropy Technologies LP Has $451,000 Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,552 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

ZIM opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a $11.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 56.68%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.72%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

