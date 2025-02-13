Entropy Technologies LP Has $461,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

