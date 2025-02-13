Entropy Technologies LP Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in XPLR Infrastructure were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 2,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,578 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XIFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

NYSE:XIFR opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.03.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

