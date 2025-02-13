Entropy Technologies LP Has $531,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,739 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,795,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 731,273 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

K stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,146,812. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

