Entropy Technologies LP Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tenable by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Tenable by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,363.12. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,415.12. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,463 shares of company stock worth $894,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

