Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1,425.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after buying an additional 840,631 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 140.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 235.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 225,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.86 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s revenue was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

