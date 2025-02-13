Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,317,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $152.94 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.27 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

