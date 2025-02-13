Entropy Technologies LP Invests $371,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,110,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 268,896 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $6,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94,430 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 919,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,667.28. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 776,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,699 and have sold 1,862,899 shares valued at $12,201,707. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

