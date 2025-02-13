Entropy Technologies LP Invests $376,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

OXM stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 301.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.