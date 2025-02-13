Entropy Technologies LP Invests $406,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTO. StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CTO opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 257.63%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

