Entropy Technologies LP Invests $462,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,856,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after acquiring an additional 251,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 600,208 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 36.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

