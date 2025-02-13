Entropy Technologies LP Invests $545,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $114.71 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,146.99 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

