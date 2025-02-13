Entropy Technologies LP Invests $548,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 242.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $151.32 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.84.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.