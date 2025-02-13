Entropy Technologies LP Invests $549,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

