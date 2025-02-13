Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $366,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $514.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.32% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total value of $2,620,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,965,657.14. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.