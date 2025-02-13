Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $389,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total value of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

