Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $409,000 Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

DSGX opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

