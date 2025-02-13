Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $410,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

