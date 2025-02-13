Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $445,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 302.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

CUBE stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

