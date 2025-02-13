Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $536,000 Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $30.60 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 340.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,011.22%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

