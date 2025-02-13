Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $91,193,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,417,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $586,657,000 after purchasing an additional 543,419 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $21,195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.