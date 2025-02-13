Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 500.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $367.32 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $375.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.10.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

