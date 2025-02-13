Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $6,745,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 293,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,039,312.95. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,230.70. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock worth $2,909,997. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

