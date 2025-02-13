Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $112,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 197.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.40%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

