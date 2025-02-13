Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LBRDK opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,815,066. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $15,834,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

