Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

