Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,400 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $270.91 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $169.05 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.44. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.36.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

