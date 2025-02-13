Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 16,660 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 333,695 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 309,858 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 592,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,594,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 89,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
Insider Activity
In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,968. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hilltop Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:HTH opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.
Hilltop Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
