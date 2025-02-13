Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 16,795 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 576.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In related news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $25,207.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $529,142.74. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $400,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,317.20. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,010 shares of company stock worth $916,911. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Premier Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -839.92%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

