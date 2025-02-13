Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 20,552 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 171,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.