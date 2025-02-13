Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 34,751 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 134,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.68. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

