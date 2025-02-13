Entropy Technologies LP Sells 496 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Creative Planning bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 912.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,619,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

