Entropy Technologies LP Sells 593 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 4,794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,342.40. This represents a 12.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,865 shares of company stock worth $6,315,082. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

