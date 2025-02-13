Entropy Technologies LP Sells 8,659 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

