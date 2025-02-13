Entropy Technologies LP Takes $401,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $242.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.73 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

