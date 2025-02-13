Entropy Technologies LP Takes $445,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $412,356.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,519 shares in the company, valued at $12,735,533.17. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $95,208.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Mizuho cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

