Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 107.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,935.30. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,145.58. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,776. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.