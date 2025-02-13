Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,830,000 after buying an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after buying an additional 315,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,039,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,605,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,145.32. This trade represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.