Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,554,000 after buying an additional 227,203 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,448,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,028,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,675,000 after buying an additional 139,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.8 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.