EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Set at C$130.00 by Desjardins

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been given a C$130.00 price target by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark downgraded EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price target on EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$105.93 on Tuesday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$78.24 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

