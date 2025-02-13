Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $996.06.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $935.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $937.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 31.09 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

