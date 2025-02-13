Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,820,000 after buying an additional 2,245,256 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after buying an additional 1,597,672 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 4,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,255,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after buying an additional 1,227,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.