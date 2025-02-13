Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 247.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Evolent Health by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $35.00.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

