Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,751,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $822,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 36,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.