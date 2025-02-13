Financial Review: Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sprott 0 0 1 1 3.50

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Sprott”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 2.22 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Sprott $169.02 million 6.60 $41.80 million $1.82 23.74

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -133.06% Sprott 27.38% 15.02% 11.91%

Summary

Sprott beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.