Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

FLNC stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $155,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

