Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after buying an additional 425,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in FOX by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 964,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

