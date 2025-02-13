FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,146.99 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.