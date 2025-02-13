Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Benchmark

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 12,853.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

