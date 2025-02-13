GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 110,957 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 488,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

